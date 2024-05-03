Rs 20 lakh seized from car during checking for election in Odisha

Keonjhar: In a major breakthrough, police today seized over Rs 24 lakh cash from a vehicle during checking ahead of election in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, Barbil police waylaid a car bearing registration number OD 02B FF 7778 during checking at Bhadrasahi Chhak and inspected it during which they seized Rs 20 lakh stashed in two bags inside the car.

Police detained one Abinash Kumar Mishra and the car driver Hemant Singh Rathore for interrogation. They informed that the money belongs to a transport company called Pawan Transport. They withdrew the money from Joda branch of ICI Bank and were taking it to Koida office.

However, the seized money was sent to the Keonjhar treasury and the income tax department will be informed, the police said. Investigation is going on whether it was going for election expenses or not.

Similarly, Rs 4.89 lakh was seized by Nuapada police from a vehicle during a checking drive near Sahipala check post on the Nuapada-Bargarh district border. Police also detained two persons, who are said to be from Khariar Road in Nuapada district.