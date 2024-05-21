Below Header Govt Ad

Odisha Assembly Speaker issues show-cause notices to four MLAs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik today issued show-cause notices to four MLAs who resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied party tickets to contest the 2024 election.

The Assembly Speaker issued the show-cause notices to Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash, Hindol MLA Simarani Nayak, Athamallick MLA Ramesh Sai and Soro MLA of Parshuram Dhada and asked them to reply by May 27.

The speaking has asked them to explain why they would not be disqualified from their Assembly membership on grounds of defection.

It is to be noted here that Speaker Pramila Mallik issued the show-cause notices to the legislators after the government Chief whip Prasanta Muduli filed a petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs under the anti-defection laws.

