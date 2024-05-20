Odisha: PM Modi in Puri, starts roadshow after darshan of Lord Jagannath

Puri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Puri, he started the roadshow on Badadanda after darshan of Lord Jagannath in Sri Mandir. The entire roadshow area has been cordoned off by dog and bomb squads, declared no-fly zone and sanitized ahead of the roadshow of the Prime Minister.

It is to be noted here that Modi landed in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening and held meeting with state BJP leaders at the party office and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan. Later, he will later address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack and seek votes for the party candidates.

Expecting lakhs of party workers leaders, temporary barricades have been erected on both sides of the Grand Road. In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, a carcade rehearsal was held on Sunday.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) Commandos had reviewed security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Puri.

The SPG reviewed security arrangement on the Grand Road of Puri, the venue of Modi’s roadshow, in the presence of Puri district police officials and senior police officers and local administration.

According to reports, the security arrangement will be done as per the BLUEBOOK rules and a total of 63 platoons of police force to be deployed in the temple city to provide security to the PM. Besides, 3 Commandants, 42 Police Inspectors, 109 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and anti-terrorist special tactical unit (STU) will be deployed.