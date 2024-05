Lok Sabha Elections 2024 5th Phase: Polling underway at 8 states and UTs

New Delhi: The casting of vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has already begun in the nation. During this phase, polling is being held for 49 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories. This phase will decide the fates of 695 candidates in the fray.

Voting is underway at Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Bihar (5 seats), West Bengal (7 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), and Ladakh (1 seat) in this phase. The casting of votes will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

Here’s full list constituencies where voting is underway

Bihar

Sitamarhi

Madhubani

Muzaffarpur

Saran

Hajipur

Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla

Ladakh

Ladakh

Maharashtra

Dhule

Dindori

Nashik

Kalyan

Palghar

Bhiwandi

Thane

Mumbai North

Mumbai North-West

Mumbai North-East

Mumbai North-Central

Mumbai South-Central

Mumbai South

Odisha

Balangir

Baragarh

Aska

Kandhamal

Sundargarh

Uttar Pradesh

Mohanlalganj (SC)

Lucknow

Amethi

Rae Bareli

Jalaun

Jhansi

Hamirpur

Banda

Kaushambi (SC)

Barabanki (SC)

Faizabad

Kaiserganj

Gonda

West Bengal

Bangaon

Barrackpur

Howrah

Uluberia

Srerampur

Hooghly

Arambagh

Jharkhand

Chatra

Kodarma

Hazaribagh

Likewise, second phase elections is underway in Odisha. Apart from LS seats, voting for 35 assembly seats has already begun in the state. The voting is underway for 35 seats in 11 districts including Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela, Balangir, Subarnapur, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Berhampur.