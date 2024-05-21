Congress dares PM Modi to expel Sambit Patra for gaffe on Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Tuesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel BJP spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra from the party for his controversial remark on Lord Jagannath.

Patra found himself in the middle of a political storm after he suggested on Monday that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi, drawing sharp criticisms from different quarters. Patra later apologised for his comment, saying he “will observe a three-day fast as penance”.

Speaking to media persons in Puri, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “PM Modi should show courage and sack Sambit Patra from the party to show respect to the faith of the devotees. The Prime Minister should have apologised to the devotees of Lord Jagannath across the world.”

He also said that had Patra been in Congress, he would have been expelled from the party immediately for insulting Lord Jagannath.

(IANS)