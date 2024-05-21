Repolling to be held in two booths of Kantamal on May 23

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the concerned officials to conduct re-polling at two booths of Kantamal under Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency of Odisha.

As informed by the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, in a post on X handle, the repolling will be held in Booth No 26, 28 of Kantamal on May 23 and people can cast their votes from 7 AM to 4 PM.

The Collectors of Boudh and Kandhamal districts have been directed to make voters and candidates of the constituency aware of it.

The Commission decided to conduct repolling following allegation of booth rigging in Kantamal Constituency during the second phase election held yesterday.

