Jajpur: Two minor girls die after drowning in canal

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Two minor girls die after drowning in canal

Jajpur: Two minor girls died after drowning in a canal at Rahas Guhali village under Alkund police limits of Jajpur district on Tuesday.

According to reports, Mohini Kumari Mallik and Swarnaprava Mallik of the village had reportedly gone to the canal this afternoon to take a bath. However, accidentally they slipped and drowned in the canal.

Soon, some villagers started a search operation to trace the girls after getting information. They spotted the duo after a frantic search and rushed them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Binjharpur for treatment. Unfortunately, the doctors declared them dead.

A team of cops from the Alkund police station reached the hospital and seized the bodies and sent them to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the two minor girls.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

