Boudh hottest at 44.6°C as temperature above 43°C recorded in 7 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Boudh tuned out to be the hottest city in the state with 44.6 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature above 43°C was recorded in seven places of Odisha today.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as many as 26 locations witnessed a maximum day temperatures above 40°C. They are:
- Boudh: 44.6°C,
- Titlagarh: 44°C,
- Nuapada: 43.9 °C,
- Balangir: 43.4 °C,
- Malkangiri: 43.3 °C
- Paralakhemundi: 43.3 °C,
- Bhawanipatna: 43 °C,
- Baripada: 42 °C,
- Sambalpur: 42 °C,
- Angul: 42.7 °C,
- Hirakud: 42.3°C,
- Talcher: 42.2°C,
- Jharsuguda: 42.1°C,
- Sonepur: 42.1°C,
- Bhubaneswar: 41.6°C,
- Nayagarh°C: 41.5°C,
- Sundargarh: 41.5°C,
- Phulbani: 41.5°C,
- Dhenkanal: 41.5°C,
- Jagatsinghpur: 41.3°C,
- Jajpur: 41. 2°C
- Rayagada: 41. 2°C,
- Rourkela; 40.6°C,
- Cuttack: 40.5°C,
- Keonjhar: 40.4°C,
- Nabarangpur: 40.2°C,