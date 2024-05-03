Boudh hottest at 44.6°C as temperature above 43°C recorded in 7 places in Odisha

Odisha
Subadh Nayak
Temperature in 15 places of Odisha touches 43 degrees or more

Bhubaneswar: Boudh tuned out to be the hottest city in the state with 44.6 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature above 43°C was recorded in seven places of Odisha today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as many as 26 locations witnessed a maximum day temperatures above 40°C. They are:

  1. Boudh: 44.6°C,
  2. Titlagarh: 44°C,
  3. Nuapada: 43.9 °C,
  4. Balangir: 43.4 °C,
  5. Malkangiri: 43.3 °C
  6. Paralakhemundi: 43.3 °C,
  7. Bhawanipatna: 43 °C,
  8. Baripada: 42 °C,
  9. Sambalpur: 42 °C,
  10. Angul: 42.7 °C,
  11. Hirakud: 42.3°C,
  12. Talcher: 42.2°C,
  13. Jharsuguda: 42.1°C,
  14. Sonepur: 42.1°C,
  15. Bhubaneswar: 41.6°C,
  16. Nayagarh°C: 41.5°C,
  17. Sundargarh: 41.5°C,
  18. Phulbani: 41.5°C,
  19. Dhenkanal: 41.5°C,
  20. Jagatsinghpur: 41.3°C,
  21. Jajpur: 41. 2°C
  22. Rayagada: 41. 2°C,
  23. Rourkela; 40.6°C,
  24. Cuttack: 40.5°C,
  25. Keonjhar: 40.4°C,
  26. Nabarangpur: 40.2°C,

