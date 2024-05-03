Boudh hottest at 44.6°C as temperature above 43°C recorded in 7 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Boudh tuned out to be the hottest city in the state with 44.6 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature above 43°C was recorded in seven places of Odisha today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as many as 26 locations witnessed a maximum day temperatures above 40°C. They are:

Boudh: 44.6°C, Titlagarh: 44°C, Nuapada: 43.9 °C, Balangir: 43.4 °C, Malkangiri: 43.3 °C Paralakhemundi: 43.3 °C, Bhawanipatna: 43 °C, Baripada: 42 °C, Sambalpur: 42 °C, Angul: 42.7 °C, Hirakud: 42.3°C, Talcher: 42.2°C, Jharsuguda: 42.1°C, Sonepur: 42.1°C, Bhubaneswar: 41.6°C, Nayagarh°C: 41.5°C, Sundargarh: 41.5°C, Phulbani: 41.5°C, Dhenkanal: 41.5°C, Jagatsinghpur: 41.3°C, Jajpur: 41. 2°C Rayagada: 41. 2°C, Rourkela; 40.6°C, Cuttack: 40.5°C, Keonjhar: 40.4°C, Nabarangpur: 40.2°C,

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Odisha Rally Virtually After Visit Gets Cancelled