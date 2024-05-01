PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on 6th May, Check schedule here

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on May 6th ahead of elections in the state. As per information given by BJP leader Golak Mohapatra, the PM will address a public meeting at Behampur at 10 am and later he will address another public meeting at 12.30 pm in Nabarangpur.

Campaigning for upcoming elections is on peak in Odisha as elections is set to start on May 13 here. Meanwhile, earlier, BJP Party president JP Nadda attended the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Ambapua in Berhampur of Odisha’s Ganajam district and sought votes for his party candidates on April 28.

Like Union Minister Amit Shah, who addressed a public meeting in Sonepur recently, JP Nadda also batted for a change in Odisha. “The upcoming election is not for wining but for development and the aim is to achieve PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat or Developed India,” he said.

“The National President of the saffron party also said that BJP government should be formed in Odisha to see the developmental work being done by Prime Minister Modi across the country,” he added.

Several party leaders including State President Manmohan Samal took part in the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh and sought votes for the party candidates.

Notably, in Odisha, there are 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. Currently, the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has 112 seats, the BJP has 23 seats while Congress has 9 seats. Odisha Assembly Elections to be held in 4 phases, i.e., on 13 May 2024, 20 May 2024, 25 May 2024 and 01 June 2024.

