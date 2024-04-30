Congress fields Bishwa Bhusan Das from Kakatpur Assembly constituency

Bhubaneswar: Congress party today fielded Bishwa Bhusan Das from the Kakatpur Assembly constituency under the Puri Lok Sabha seat of Odisha.

Das had contested the 2009 election from a Congress ticket from Kakatpur Assembly constituency but lost with a very narrow margin. However, he was denied ticket in 2014 and had joined the saffron party on April 5 after getting assurance from the BJP of party ticket to contest the upcoming election.

However, after the saffron party fielded Baidhar Mallick, Bishwa Bhusan, who was a ticket aspirant, tendered his resignation from BJP within 10 days after joining the party.

It is to be noted here that the Puri Lok Sabha seat and all the assembly seats under it including Kakatpur will go to the poll on 25 May.

It is to be noted here that the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has repeated Tusharkanti Behera from the constituency. Now the major candidates to fight from the Kakatpur assembly constituency are Tusharkanti Behera of BJD, Bishwa Bhusan Das of Congress and Baidhar Mallick of BJP.