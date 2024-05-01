Odisha: Youth found dead in pool of blood on roadside in Jaleswar, Murder suspected

Jaleswar: The dead body of youth was found in pool of blood on roadside in Jaleswar of Odisha’s Balasore district. The body was recovered near a school at Chanua village under Basta police limits of the district.

According to sources, the locals spotted the body lying on the roadside near a school at Chanua village. Following this, they immediately informed police about the incident.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. Preliminary investigation suggested that it is a case of murder as the youth had multiple severe injuries on his body. Moreover, the youth is said to be hailing from Jagatsinghpur.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, a person died while another was critically injured after a truck hit another truck in Odisha’s Sundergarh district. The incident occurred in Chunaghati under Kebalanga police limits of the district.

According to sources, an iron-ore laden lost its control on breaks following which it rammed into another truck ahead of it. In the accident, the driver of the truck died on the spot while the helper remained trapped inside it.

After receiving information about the incident, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated operation to rescue the trapped helper. They further rushed the injured to the nearby hospital, while seized the dead body and sent it for autopsy.