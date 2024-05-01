1 killed, another critical in two truck collision in Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident, a person died while another was critically injured after a truck hit another truck in Odisha’s Sundergarh district. The incident occurred in Chunaghati under Kebalanga police limits of the district.

According to sources, an iron-ore laden lost its control on breaks following which it rammed into another truck ahead of it. In the accident, the driver of the truck died on the spot while the helper remained trapped inside it.

After receiving information about the incident, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated operation to rescue the trapped helper. They further rushed the injured to the nearby hospital, while seized the dead body and sent it for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the identities of both the helper and driver are yet to be known. Further investigation into the matter are underway. More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a sand-laden truck fell off bridge resulting in death of one minor in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The incident has come to the fore from Santhapur village under Gondia police limits of the district.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Subhakanta Behera of class eighth went to the canal under the bridge to take a bath when the accident occurred. Reportedly, the incident occurred due to rash driving. The driver of the truck is severely injured in the incident.

After receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel and police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

