9 month old kidnapped child rescued, 5 including 3 women held by Cuttack RPF

Cuttack: In a big success, Cuttack Railway Police Force (RPF) traced out a 9 month old child on Saturday. The child had been kidnapped from Ranchi Railway Station on May 12 after the culprits intoxicated the mother of the child by mixing drug to her tea.

As per reports, after getting kidnapped, the child had been sold two times within these few days. Cuttack RPF in a joint operation with Ranchi Police busted the case and arrested five culprits including three women for kidnap of the infant.

Recently, Cuttack RPF in association with Ranchi Police somehow got information about presence of the child in a place under Charichhak Police Station limits in Odisha’s Puri distrit. Accordingly, Police conducted sudden raid on a house today and rescued the child.