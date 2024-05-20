Odisha SRC issues warnings for fishermen as IMD predicts low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha today issued warnings for the fishermen as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal by May 22.

In his letter to the Principal Secretary to government, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department and Collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak & Balasore, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) & Additional Chief Secretary, Satyabrata Sahu said that IMD has intimated that in association with likely depression over Bay of Bengal based on 0830 hours IST of 20th May, 2024, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around 22nd May, 2024.

Under its influence, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over central Bay of Bengal from 23rd morning. It would extend to adjoining area of North Bay of Bengal from 24th May, with increased in wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. Sea condition is likely to be rough over central Bay of Bengal from 23rd May and over North Bay of Bengal from 24th, 2024 onwards, the letter read adding that in this connection, the fishermen may be advanced as follows: