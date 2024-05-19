Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat on 19th May

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained same in India in the last 24 hours. On May 19, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 74,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,400.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 19, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,620, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,400.
No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,770
|Rs 68,550
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,620
|Rs 68,400
|Chennai
|Rs 74,730
|Rs 68,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,620
|Rs 68,400
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,620
|Rs 68,400
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,620
|Rs 68,400
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,620
|Rs 68,400
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 19, 2024, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram.