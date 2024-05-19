Below Header Govt Ad

Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat on 19th May

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained same in India in the last 24 hours. On May 19, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 74,620 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,400.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 19, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 74,620, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,400.

No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 74,770 Rs 68,550
Mumbai Rs 74,620 Rs 68,400
Chennai Rs 74,730 Rs 68,500
Kolkata Rs 74,620 Rs 68,400
Hyderabad Rs 74,620 Rs 68,400
Bangalore Rs 74,620 Rs 68,400
Bhubaneswar Rs 74,620 Rs 68,400

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 19, 2024, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram.

Pratyay 4826 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

