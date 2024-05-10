Elephant tusk seized in Odisha’s Rayagada district, 2 detained

Rayagada: At least two elephant tusks have been seized by the forest department officials in Odisha’s Rayagada district. The incident has come to the fore from Kalyansinghpur forest range of the district, while two people has been detained in connection with this.

According to reports, two people, identified as Surendra Nahak and Shankar Kandagari were cooking at Lord Shiva temple at Narayanpur panchayat when the forest officials raided them. During search operations, the forest personnel seized two elephant tusks and detained both of them.

Following the seizure, the forest officials have initiated a probe into the matter and presently interrogating them.

More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, in a crackdown on the wildlife mafias the Forest Department officials conducted a joint raid and seized tiger nails, bear nails and pangolin scales while the illegal traders were carrying out an illegal deal. Two persons were arrested in this nexus.

The two accused persons have been identified as Raghu Mahanand of Sunabeda and Parmeswar Majhi of Jamgan.

As per reports, a joint squad of Wildlife Department and Khariar Forest Department conducted a raid today in the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary while an illegal dealing of precious wildlife items was underway. Two persons were arrested from the spot during the raid. They have been forwarded to the Court.

A tiger nail, two bear nails as well as 202 numbers of pangolin scales were seized from the possession of the wildlife mafias.