odisha records 60.87 per cent voter turnout

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded 60.87 per cent voter turnout in the fifth phase of polling on Monday. Polling was held in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska parliamentary constituencies and 35 Assembly segments.

Bargarh parliamentary constituency with 66.14 per cent, recorded the highest voter turnout. Aska constituency registered 56.38 per cent voter turnout which was the lowest among the Lok Sabha constituencies where polling was held.

Among the assembly constituencies, the Sonepur assembly constituency in Subarnapur district with 71.35 per cent recorded the highest voter turnout.

The second phase of polling in Odisha concluded largely peacefully barring some sporadic incidents of violence.

However, tension prevailed in Bargarh district for some time during the poll following the murder of an auto driver at Sarsara village under Sadar Police Station.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha Nikunj Bihari Dhal told media persons that personal enmity between the accused and the deceased, Biswanath Mirdha, is the reason behind the murder.

Dhal denied any political links to the murder of Mirdha.

Notably, voting for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections is being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.