Below Header Govt Ad

Price of Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge leaked

Technology
By Pratyay 0
Galaxy Book4 Edge
Representational Image

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop which will be equipped with Snapdragon X Elite ARM-based chip has been revealed. Samsung might be the first manufacturer to offer a Galaxy Book4 Edge line that will be available with the processor.

The price of the laptop has been revealed by a Swedish retailer and we could not have been any happier. The specs of the laptop have been revealed earlier.

The laptop offers a screen size of 14-inch and 16-inch. While the 14-inch model is priced at SEK 20,927.00 (approx. $1,952), the 16-inch model is expected to cost SEK 22,085.00 (approx. $2,060). The prices mentioned are for those of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop offered a colour combination of Artic Blue. The price of the other variants is not known yet.

Important specifications of the Galaxy Book4 Edge include 3K AMOLED display, multiple USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI port. Additional specs on the 16-inch model include USB-A port and microSD card reader. The laptop offers 61.8 Wh battery that offers up to 22 hours of runtime.

Also Read: Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 Premier Launched In India, Know Specs

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4825 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.