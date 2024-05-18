Price of Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge leaked

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop which will be equipped with Snapdragon X Elite ARM-based chip has been revealed. Samsung might be the first manufacturer to offer a Galaxy Book4 Edge line that will be available with the processor.

The price of the laptop has been revealed by a Swedish retailer and we could not have been any happier. The specs of the laptop have been revealed earlier.

The laptop offers a screen size of 14-inch and 16-inch. While the 14-inch model is priced at SEK 20,927.00 (approx. $1,952), the 16-inch model is expected to cost SEK 22,085.00 (approx. $2,060). The prices mentioned are for those of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop offered a colour combination of Artic Blue. The price of the other variants is not known yet.

Important specifications of the Galaxy Book4 Edge include 3K AMOLED display, multiple USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI port. Additional specs on the 16-inch model include USB-A port and microSD card reader. The laptop offers 61.8 Wh battery that offers up to 22 hours of runtime.