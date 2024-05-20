Jharsuguda sizzles at 42.4°C as 10 places in Odisha witness temperature of 40° Celsius or more

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of the day in Odisha as it sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius on Monday, informed the regional cnetre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Apart from Jharsuguda, nine other places of the State recorded temperature of 40° Celsius or more. They are Sambalpur (42), Sundargarh (41.7), Hirakud (41.6), Balangir (41.2), Boudh (41), Khurda (41), Nuapada (40.4), Bhawanipatna (40) and Keonjhar (40).

The temperature likely to drop in coming days as the weather department has predicted that the State is expected to receive rainfall under the influence of a low pressure area which is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal by May 22.

However, it said that heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Boudh and Balangir between 8.30 AM of May 21 and 8.30 AM of May 22.

Likewise, heat wave condition is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir from 8.30 AM of May 22 to 8.30 AM of May 23.

