Fourth phase of log for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra reaches Puri

Puri: The fourth phase of wood logs for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra has reached Puri from Asika of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

According to sources, 14 logs have reached the Badadanda. Reportedly, 50 phashi woods are needed for the chariots, while rest logs are set to arrive in upcoming days.

The making of chariots for the famous Puri Rath Yatra will begin from Akhyatrutiya Tithi on May 10 this year.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of 865 pieces of wood are required for this year’s Rath Yatra, while 53 pieces of wood are left over from last year. However, 33 pieces of wood have been sent to Cuttack in Ram Navami. Till now, 127 pieces of rath wood have arrived in two phases.

According to tradition, the first logs should arrive at Puri for construction of chariots for Ratha Yatra before Saraswati Puja. It is worth mentioning here that Rath Yatra is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024.

Further it is worth mentioning that, devotees will be allowed to enter the Shree Gundicha temple from the Rath Yatra 2024, informed chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in November, 2023.

While speaking to the reporters after a meeting in this regard with the concerned officials, Das said that the Shree Gundicha Temple’s developmental work will begin soon and it is most likely to take five to six months to complete.

