Filing of nomination papers for fourth phase election in Odisha begins today

Bhubaneswar: The filing of nomination papers for the fourth phase election in Odisha is starting today. The nominations filing will be done for elections in six Lok Sabha constituencies.

These Lok Sabha constituencies includes Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur. Furthermore, nomination papers will also be filed for 42 assembly constituencies within the above Lok Sabha constituencies. The filing of nominations for fourth phase elections will conclude on May 14.

It is worth mentioning here that the fourth phase election will be held on June 1st in Odisha. Meanwhile, the nomination paper filing for third phase ended on Monday. Candidates from six lok sabha constituencies including Puri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur and Keonjhar filed their nominations.

Notably, voting for the four Lok Sabha segments of Odisha and the 28 assembly seats under them will begin on May 13. The second phase election will be held on May 20, third on May 25 and fourth on June 1st. The results of the general elections 2024 will be declared on June 4th.