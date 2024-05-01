Extreme heat grips Odisha: Jharsuguda records highest with 41.3°C at 11.30 am, 5 places record 40°C or above

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been grappling with extreme heatwave for several days now. Meanwhile, today, Jharsuguda has recorded highest temperature with 41.3 degree Celsius at 11.30 am.

As per the data given by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), five places of Odisha have recorded 40 degrees or above.

These places are Jharsuguda (41.3°C), Bhubaneswar (41.2°C), Sambalpur (40.6°C), Hirakud (40.4°C), and Keonjhar (40°C).

It is worth mentioning here that Red alert has been issued for districts of Odisha including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Boudh.

Likewise, orange warning has been issued for districts including Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Nayagarh and Malkangiri.

Furthermore, Odisha recorded highest temperature of 2024 yesterday with Baripada boiling at 46.4°C. The second highest temperature of the day that is 46 degrees was witnessed in Balasore while the State capital city of Bhubaneswar boiled with the third highest temperature of the day that is 45.4 degrees.

Here’s temperature report at 11.30 am in other places of Odisha