Extreme heat grips Odisha: Jharsuguda records highest with 41.3°C at 11.30 am, 5 places record 40°C or above

Odisha
By Deepa Sharma 0
Extreme heatwave in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been grappling with extreme heatwave for several days now. Meanwhile, today, Jharsuguda has recorded highest temperature with 41.3 degree Celsius at 11.30 am.

As per the data given by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), five places of Odisha have recorded 40 degrees or above.

These places are Jharsuguda (41.3°C), Bhubaneswar (41.2°C), Sambalpur (40.6°C), Hirakud (40.4°C), and Keonjhar (40°C).

It is worth mentioning here that Red alert has been issued for districts of Odisha including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Boudh.

Likewise, orange warning has been issued for districts including Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Nayagarh and Malkangiri.

Furthermore, Odisha recorded highest temperature of 2024 yesterday with Baripada boiling at 46.4°C. The second highest temperature of the day that is 46 degrees was witnessed in Balasore while the State capital city of Bhubaneswar boiled with the third highest temperature of the day that is 45.4 degrees.

Here’s temperature report at 11.30 am in other places of Odisha

  • Jharsuguda: 41.3°C
  • Bhubaneswar: 41.2°C
  • Sambalpur: 40.6°C
  • Hirakud: 40.4°C
  • Keonjhar: 40°C
  • Rourkela: 39.6°C
  • Balasore: 39.5°C
  • Paradip: 34.7°C
  • Puri: 33.8°C
  • Gopalpur: 32.4°C

Also Read: Odisha Boils Due To Extreme Heatwave, Red Alert Issued For 11 Districts, Talcher Records 38.4°C At…

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Deepa Sharma 2847 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.