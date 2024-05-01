Odisha boils due to extreme heatwave, Red alert issued for 11 districts, Talcher records 38.4°C at 8.30 am

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for extreme heatwave to 11 districts of Odisha.

According to data given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Red alert has been issued for districts of Odisha including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack and Boudh.

Likewise, orange warning has been issued for districts including Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khurda, Nayagarh and Malkangiri.

It is worth mentioning here that yesterday, a total of 16 places recording temperature of 44 degrees or above. Baripada reported all-time high of 46.4°C today, informed the IMD adding that the earlier record stood at 46.1° C recorded on April 21, 2010.

The second highest temperature of the day that is 46 degrees was witnessed in Balasore while the State capital city of Bhubaneswar boiled with the third highest temperature of the day that is 45.4 degrees. It is also the second highest temperature recorded during the month of April. The highest temperature recorded in Bhubaneswar in the month of April was 45.8°C, which was recorded on April 11, 2016.

