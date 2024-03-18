BJP Odisha State President Manmohan Samal travels to Delhi, list of final candidates possible

Bhubaneswar: BJP Odisha State President Manmohan Samal travels to Delhi today, list of final candidates possible, say reliable reports in this regard on Monday.

Further it is worth mentioning that, this is Manmohan Samal’s fourth visit to Delhi in 19 days. State BJP president Manmohan Samal has visited Delhi with a list of potential candidates. He visited Delhi for the first time after the election date was announced. The Central Parliamentary Board will vote on the list of candidates.

The core committee meeting of BJP is sitting in Delhi this evening. Home Minister Amit Shah and National Chairman JP Nadda will attend the meeting. On Saturday, the state BJP finalized the list of candidates for all Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. Candidates names have been shortlisted in all the constituencies on the basis of good organization and probability of victory.

It has been sent to the Central Parliamentary Board. After returning from Delhi on the last day, he denied any possibility of a mentor in the state. After returning from Delhi on the March 8, Manmohan said that there was no discussion about the contract. Similarly, he returned from Delhi on the March 14.

At first he said everything is going well. Secondly, he said that BJP will form the government in the state. BJP will fight alone, wrote in X Post. In the third statement, he said, the BJP national president and the parliamentary party will take the final decision. Manmohan Samal also deleted the post related to fighting alone. Now he has gone to Delhi for the fourth time.