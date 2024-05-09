Rubella infection in Odisha on the rise, alert issued for pregnant women

Bhubaneswar: There has been a marked rise in Rubella infection in Odisha. The Health director warned pregnant women about Rubella virus. In case of rubella in pregnant women, the virus is also present in their children from birth.

That is why the director of health, Dr. Vijay Mohapatra, has advised pregnant women who have rashes and fever to get tested for rubella, said reports in this regard.

As many as 18 patients from Tenthlikhunti and Nandahandi blocks of Nabarangpur district had symptoms of fever and rash. Now their health condition is stable. The Health Department said not to be afraid or panic.

“Our Rapid Response Team (RRT) is conducting surveillance,” said the Health Director. There has been emphasis on immunization. Especially now, this virus seems to be increasing among children aged one, six and eight years. We give them great importance.

So far no new cases have been reported. All are stable. Our RRT Team Surveillance. Out of total 18 samples, two have been tested rubella positive and one measles positive were detected. The Health Director said that the situation is normal now relating to the Rubella infection in Odisha, there is nothing to panic.