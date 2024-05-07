Odisha Crime Branch arrests four cyber fraudsters from Gujarat

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, a team of Cyber Crime Unit of Odisha Crime Branch arrested four Cyber Fraudsters from Fatewadi in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

A resident of Bhubaneswar reportedly field a complaint with Cyber Crime Unit of Odisha Crime Branch after falling prey to a Cyber Crime syndicate who enticed him on the pretext of investment in Online Trading and in that process, within a span of about 20 days, extracted around Rs 60 Lakhs from him.

After registration of the case, the Cyber Crime Unit, formed a team under Inspector Jibanananda Jena and meticulously collected digital evidence against the accused persons. Based on that, the team came to know that these fraudsters are located in Gujurat.

The team then proceeded to Ahamedabad and with the support of Crime Branch of Gujurat raided and apprehended these four cyber fraudsters from Fatewadi.

The arrested accused persons were produced before the local court and were brought on transit remand to Bhubaneswar. They were produced before the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar who remanded then to Judicial Custody.

Basing upon the prayer of Investigating Officer for further police remand, those four accused persons have been sent on police remand. After thorough interrogation, they were produced before the remand court yesterday.

