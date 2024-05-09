Odisha CM Naveen urges people to vote for deserving candidates and not thugs during Ganjam rally

Ganjam: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has urged people to vote for deserving candidates and not thugs during Ganjam rally on Thursday. CM Naveen appealed to vote for good candidates.

Naveen addressed the public meeting organized in Kanisi under Gopalpur Constituency of Ganjam district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Don’t bless the thug candidate.”

CM Naveen further appealed to vote for good candidates. Reports say that he will later, he will attend the public meeting organized in Aska. BJD has won the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat three times in a row.

Similarly, in the 2019 elections, BJD won five out of seven assembly seats in this Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, BJD is continuously winning in Asika Lok Sabha seat. In the last election, BJD won six out of seven seats in Aska Lok Sabha constituency. The Chief Minister will visit Phulbali after the Aska meeting, said reliable reports.