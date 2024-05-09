Accountant arrested for defrauding company in Odisha off Rs. 2.63 Cr

Jagatsinghpur/Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar, arrested accused Saroj Kumar Mohanty for defrauding company in Odisha. The accused has been arrested from Bhubaneswar but belongs to Jagatsinghpur, said reports.

The arrested accused will be produced before the court under OPID Act, Cuttack, today. The above referred case has been registered on the written allegation of Biswajit Bhuyan, MD of a company against the arrested accused Saroj Mohanty, the then Accountant of the Company for

defrauding the Company of Rs. 2.63 Cr. by making forged documents.

It has been ascertained during investigation that the arrested accused Saroj Mohanty was earlier working as Accountant with the informant’s Company, the Sealcoat Structural Pvt. Ltd. from 2006-08. He was assigned with the responsibility of looking after the finance and accounts work of the Company.

He was also managing and controlling on financial deals with banks apart from looking after all related bank transactions, tax matters, finalization of balance sheets and profit and loss account.

As found on investigation, accused Saroj Mohanty, during the FY 2015-16 to 2017-18, has defrauded M/s Sealcoat Structural Works Pvt. Ltd. of Rs.2.63 Cr, by making or using forged documents like request letter to bank, putting false signature on the bank instruments and by making illegal transactions in respect of Company’s money.

The Company usually issued cheques accompanied by a signed RTGS form for payment to the parties but the arrested accused used one of the instructions for payment to the parties and the other instruments like cheque for misappropriating the similar amount.

In some of the banking instruments, he has forged the signature of the Signatory Authority-cum-MD of the Company, Biswajit Bhuyan. Not only was he defrauding company in Odisha, he was also illegally transferring or diverting the amounts to many different accounts including to his personal account.

In some other cases, the payments due to the parties were being withdrawn by him by using the bank instrument and subsequently lesser amount was being deposited from the CDM in the accounts of the parties.

In this way, he has adopted many devious means to defalcate the Company’s money for years amounting to Rs.2.63 Cr. Many incriminating documents forged by arrest accused. Saroj Mohanty have been seized during investigation. Investigation of the case is on.