Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Most affordable Data Voucher offered in India

There are four telecom network providers in India including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). The telcos offer various range of plans for both postpaid and prepaid users. The prepaid users get a series of data voucher plans that comes in handy when the daily FUP (fair usage policy) limit is reached and more data is needed. Today we will be discussing which of the four telcos offers the most affordable affordable data vouchers to customers.

The data vouchers usually come with short-term and long-term validity. And the affordable vouchers generally have a shorter validity. However, they offer less data than the other plans. It is noteworthy to mention that the users should have a base active prepaid plan for the data voucher to work.

Let’s take a look at the most affordable data vouchers from each of the telecom operators. Bharti Airtel’s most affordable data voucher cost the highest among the plan offered by the other three telecom operators. Meanwhile, Vi jio offers the cheapest data plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 19 Data Voucher

The most affordable data voucher of Bharti Airtel’s costs Rs 19 and comes with up to 1GB of data with a service validity of 1 day.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 15 Data Voucher

Reliance Jio’s most affordable data voucher is priced at Rs 15. It comes with 1GB of data and its validity is the same as the user’s active plan.

BSNL Rs 16 Data Voucher

BSNL’s most aafforadble data voucher is priced at Rs 16. It comes with 2GB of data and carries a service validity of 1 day.

Vodafone Idea Rs 17 Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea’s most affordable data voucher is priced at Rs 17. It comes with unlimited data for users between 12 AM and 6 AM.

However, if you are looking for a traditional data voucher, then it is priced at Rs 19. This one comes with 1GB of data for 1 day, the same as Airtel’s plan.

As you can see, all telcos offer their cheapest or most affordable traditional data vouchers under Rs 20. They are available for customers throughout the country.

