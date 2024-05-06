Below Header Govt Ad

Achyuta Samanta addresses BJD workers’ mega conference in G. Udayagiri

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Raikia: A huge conference of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers was held in G. Udayagiri of Odisha’s Kandhamal district in view of the upcoming elections.

BJD’s Kandhamal MP candidate Dr Achyuta Samanta and G. Udayagiri MLA candidate Saluga Pradhan took part in the mega workers’ conference and boost their morale ahead of the election.

While addressing on the occasion, Samanta appealed the party workers to work hard and bless party president Naveen Patnaik to become the Chief Minister of Odisha of the sixth time.

He also requested them to cooperate with the MP and MLA candidates to make the district and constituency a developed and no one district and constituency in the State.

Both Achyuta Samanta and Saluga Pradhan also intensified their campaign in the area and sought votes from the people.

