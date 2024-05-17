Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP releases “Swati Ka Sach” video , being told to move out

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released a video named “Swati Ka Sach” who recently alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar abused and assaulted her at the CM residence.

The video, now viral on social media, captures the voices of shouting and screaming, though not so-clear, at the crime scene and comes as incriminating evidence of the episode which is making the AAP leadership uncomfortable.

In the video, a person is heard directing Swati Maliwal to move out of the premises.

“I have made a call to police on 112. I will do it, I won’t succumb to your pressure,” she is heard saying in the video.

“I won’t nudge from here, I will teach you a lesson,” she is heard saying when ‘forced’ by Bibhav Kumar and his associates to leave the premises.

Notably, the chain of events as evident in the video corresponds with the charges leveled by Swati Maliwal in her FIR.

Maliwal, while narrating her harassment and torture inside CM’s residence, mentioned in her FIR that Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar pounced on her and hit her in the face, stomach and pelvis.

The video doesn’t have any footage of the assault incident and is said to be of the moments after Maliwal’s thrashing.

The authenticity of the video can’t be ascertained for now but it has set the social media buzzing and eliciting many reactions from netizens.