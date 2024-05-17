Death of 26-year Old Professional Dancer After Sex Game with Boyfriend goes awry!

A professional dancer from Osset, UK, 26-year-old Georgina Brooke, died after a sex game went awry, said reliable reports. Two years after her death, details emerge about her relationship with her boyfriend, Lucke Cannon, who allegedly suffocated her to death in bed before killing himself.

Despite Cannon calling 999, Georgina could not be saved and died, prompting a murder investigation by West police. Lucke Cannon, 31, was found dead in woodland near Brandford Royal, two days after it was reported his partner Georgina Brooke had died.

According to Brandford Corner Court, the two allegedly consumed GHB and cocaine at her boyfriend’s house in Brandford before engaging in sexual activity, YorkshrireLive reported.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Christopher Jhonson determined that the primary cause of Georgina’s death on February 2, 22 was neck compression, which was severe and prolonged, according to the report.

According to the investigation, facts indicate that Georgina would have a sexual interest in “Choking.” The court had access to messages exchanged by the couple that show that the choking was consensual. Corner Martin Fleming, quoted as YorkshrireLive, concluded that Georgina’s death resulted from a “Sex game gone wrong.” Georgina was manually suffocated by her boyfriend, and so far there is no evidence to suggest that Lucke intentionally killed Georgina.

He discussed the dangers of suffocation as a sexual practice and emphasized that Georgina’s death should serve as a deterrent. Georgina’s family said that the young woman’s behavior would have changed after she started seeing Lucke in 2021.

The investigators also revealed that through the messages exchanged by the couple, it was possible to verify that Georgina’s behavior had been notably influenced by Lucke.

However, Georgina’s death prompted the Corner to create a strong message about the dangers of “Sexual Chocking.”