103-year-old woman casts vote as voting from home for first phase polls begins in Odisha

Koraput: A 103-year-old woman reportedly casted her vote in Koraput as voting from home for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs) for first phase simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections began in Odisha.

The woman identified as B. Annapurna of Koraput casted her vote through voting from home facility. The district administration had made elaborate arrangement for her voting.

It is to be noted here the Lok Sabha election will be held in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput constituencies and 28 Assembly seats coming under them in the first phase for Odisha on May 13.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Odisha, as many as 4,158 PwDs and senior citizens aged 85 and above (categorised as very senior citizens) have opted for voting from home for the May 13 polls. While 2,196 out 4,158 are aged above the age of 85, 1,962 are PwDs.