Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rates drop slightly on May 8, check prices in your city

Business
By Akankshya Mishra
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On May 8, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.88 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.46 per litre.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the rates of fuel have hiked marginally in the last 24 hours. On May 8, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.22 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.88 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.56 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.46 per litre in Bhubaneswar

