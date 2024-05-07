Check petrol and diesel rates in your city on May 7

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On May 7, 2024, petrol has been priced at Ra 100.97 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of fuel have decreased marginally in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.13 per litre.

Rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: