Check the latest price of Petrol and Diesel in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Petrol cost has been recorded at Rs 101.05 per litre while diesel price is at Rs 92.62 per litre on May 19, 2024.

The petrol and diesel price has dropped in Cuttack today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.28 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.85 per litre.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 104.21 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.34 per litre in Chennai.