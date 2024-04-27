Gold price in India increases by Rs 440 for 24 carat on April 27
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased by Rs 440 in the last 24 hours. On April 27th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,710 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 66,650 in India. The prices have increased for 24 and 22 carat.
Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has registered an increase in price for the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,710, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,550.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,860
|Rs 66,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,710
|Rs 66,650
|Chennai
|Rs 73,690
|Rs 67,550
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,710
|Rs 66,650
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,710
|Rs 66,650
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,710
|Rs 66,650
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,710
|Rs 66,550
Silver rate in India
The rate of silver has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 27, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 84,500 per kilogram.