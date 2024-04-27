Gold price in India increases by Rs 440 for 24 carat on April 27

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased by Rs 440 in the last 24 hours. On April 27th, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,710 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 66,650 in India. The prices have increased for 24 and 22 carat.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, has registered an increase in price for the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 72,710, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,550.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India. They are as follows:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,860 Rs 66,800 Mumbai Rs 72,710 Rs 66,650 Chennai Rs 73,690 Rs 67,550 Kolkata Rs 72,710 Rs 66,650 Hyderabad Rs 72,710 Rs 66,650 Bangalore Rs 72,710 Rs 66,650 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,710 Rs 66,550

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has increased in the last 24 hours. On April 27, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 84,500 per kilogram.