Gold price on May 8: Rates drop in India for 24 carat, 22 carat

Bhubaneswar:The price of gold in India has dropped in India in the last 24 hours. On May 8, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 71,780, 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,750. The rates have dropped by Rs 270 in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 8, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 63,820, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 58,500.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,200 Rs 66,200 Mumbai Rs 72,050 Rs 66,050 Chennai Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100 Kolkata Rs 72,050 Rs 66,050 Hyderabad Rs 72,050 Rs 66,050 Bangalore Rs 72,050 Rs 66,050 Bhubaneswar Rs 71,780 Rs 65,750

Silver price in India: The rate of silver in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 8, 2024, silver costs Rs 81,500 per kilogram.

