JioCinema Premium Plans now start at just Rs 29 only; Get Ad-Free 4K Video streaming for less than Rs 1 per day

JioCinema has announced new affordable subscription plans for Premium users. The Viacom18-owned platform will now offer advertisements free 4K resolution video streaming services at just Rs 29 per month. The premium users are also allowed to download content for offline viewing.

The plan is offered in two types-default plan with a price of Rs 29 and family plan, which costs Rs 89. The default plan is suitable for single viewing where the streaming can be done on one screen at the time. However, the family plan will increase that limit to four devices.

With JioCinema Premium, users get to enjoy various movies and TV series — including content from HBO, Paramount, Peacock, and Warner Bros with out the intruption from advertisements.

The JioCinema official site has mentioned that the Rs. 29 per month cost for Premium subscription is a special introductory price. So, the cost of both the default plan and four-screen ‘Family’ subscription might be revised to Rs. 59 and Rs. 149 per month, respectively at a later time.

JioCinema has claimed that both the individual and family plans will offer ad-free streaming for almost all content except for except for live and sports content. For example, you will still have to endure the ads while watching the the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

Meanwhile, the Rs 999 annual premium plan has been removed from the streaming service’s website. That means, the users can only opt for the monthly plan now.

With the ongoing introductory pricing, the effective cost of the personal JioCinema Premium plan is Rs. 348 — much lower than the older plan. Meanwhile, the ‘Family’ plan effectively costs Rs. 1,068 for one year.

At its current price, JioCinema costs less than Netflix that is available at Rs. 149/month, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, which cost Rs. 299 for a one-month subscription.. The cheapest Netflix plan in India costs Rs. 149 a month.

Meanwhile, the JioCinema will continue to offer free access to sports content along with advertisements that will still be displayed for subscribers who pick either of the JioCinema Premium plans.