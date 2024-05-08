Tesla lays off over 16,000 employees saying, “your last working day will be today”

In a huge Tesla lays off as many as 16,000 employees have been terminated by the automobile major. Tesla is an American multinational automotive owned by Elon Musk.

Tesla is a clean energy company headquartered in Austin. It basically works to create the most compelling car of the 21 st century by making self-driven vehicles. According to the authority more than 1,40,000 workers are hand to hand connected to the company.

The employees earn their bread and butter and are supposed to grow their future with the multinational company. The hopes for future are connected to them and their thought. But as many as 16,000 have been laid off.

Elon Musk privately expressed a desire to lay off at least 20 percent of Tesla because its quarterly vehicle deliveries fell considerably. Tesla is going through one of its financial years, with sales dropping with each passing year. Tesla lays off employees which has shocked its employees.

The layoff has affected many Indian and Chinese employees who are now grappling with the tight H-1B visa deadline. Among this laid off is an engineer from Mumbai, who in his LinkedIn post, revealed that he worked in the electric vehicle marker’s office in the United States for over six years. “Feels like a bad dream”. He said that being laid off.

Another Indian LinkedIn user, in a post said that his sister, who worked at Musk’s Tesla for seven years was laid-off last Friday.” She tired to enter the office and her card was deactivated.” The post read.” She is not alone.

In April, Tesla laid-off 16,000 employees. The 15 days later, they laid-off another 500 employee”. The company are in their own way. What will happen if the number of employees are laid-off the thought is not up to the companies job! But the bad dream is now up to all the employees who laid-off.