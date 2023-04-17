Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched in India, What’s new in the SUV

Tata has added another variant of the Tata Nexon in the Dark edition series. This time, it is the Tata Nexon EV Max that is introduced in the Dark Edition. The Tata Nexon EV Max is offered with 40.5 kWh battery and can be considered the premium version of the Nexon EV. The EV also gets some extra features that make it costlier than the regular Nexon EV.

We have listed the features of the SUV that make it stand out of the regular EV Max variants.

The Dark Edition of the EV Max gets blacked-out elements all over the body. However, the EV gets blue coloured accents that make it stand against the regular variant. Even the Humanity line as well as faux skid plate of the car has been blacked out here. The other parts of the SUV that has been blacked out include the window line, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, rear strip as well front and rear faux skid plate. A Dark badging is also present on the SUV near the right side door.

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, users get an all-black dashboard, 10.25-inch touchscreen, tri-arrow detailing on dashboard trim, leather insert near the armrest, door handles, and doorpads. Dark embossing is offered on the headrest as well as contrast blue stitching.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment in the car offers a high resolution (1920×720). The other key features inside the cabin include, air purifier, high-quality audio performance and quick shortcuts of the touchscreen. Users also get wireless Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Smaller changes in the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition include5 levels of regeneration and upgraded reverse camera.

The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is offered in top of the line XZ+ Lux variant. The SUV costs Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard charger option. On the other hand, if a user prefers to buy the SUV with a 7.2 kW fast charger, they need to pay Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).