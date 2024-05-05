3 critical as Jajpur Collector’s vehicle hit by pick-up van

Jajpur: At least three persons sustained critical injures after a pick-up van reportedly hit Jajpur Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan’s vehicle on NH-16 near Barabati Chhaka of Jajpur district this afternoon.

Sources said that the Jajpur Collector’s vehicle bearing registration number -OD 34 J 9595- was returning to Jajpur from Bhubaneswar. In the meantime, a pick-up van (OD 05B R 7802), which was going at a very high speed hit the Collector’s vehicle from behind after hitting a biker.

The mishap was so severe that both the vehicle were damaged while three persons including the driver of pick-up van sustained critical injures, said sources adding that Jajpur Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan was not present in the vehicle when it met with the accident.

All the injured person were rescued by some locals along with the police and rushed them to Dharamshala hospital for treatment. Later, they were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, police has started an investigation into the road mishap after registering a case.

