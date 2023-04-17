Mahindra offering XUV300 and Bolero Neo with up to Rs 52,000 discount

Mahindra is currently offering heavy discounts on XUV300 and Bolero Neo in the month of April. Buyers can get cash discount, exchange bonus, and more amounting up to Rs 52,000 on the purchase of XUV300 and Bolero Neo.

Check out all the discounts available on Mahindra XUV300 and Bolero Neo SUVs below:

Mahindra Bolero Neo April discount

Mahindra has listed Bolero Neo with benefits of up to Rs 48,000 for the month of April. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs 36,000 and an accessory package worth Rs 12,000. Mahindra is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 25,000 on select models.

Mahindra XUV300 April discount

Mahindra XUV300 SUV diesel variant is available with benefits of up to Rs 52,00 including a cash discount of Rs 40,000. The company is also providing an accessory package worth Rs 12,000 on the purchase of Mahindra XUV300 in the month of April.

Similarly, the petrol model of Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. Its TurboSport variant, on the other hand, is selling with a cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

It is pertinent to mention that the benefits and discounts offered on the model might vary depending on the variants, stock availability and dealership store location in the country.

Meanwhile, Mahindra recently increased the price of its Thar range. With the price hike, the SUV has now become expensive by up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The price hike comes as the Mahindra Thar gets updated to BS 6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.

Currently, the Thar X (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant has gotten more expensive by Rs 55,000 while the Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant now costs Rs 1.05 lakh. The other variant of the SUV has gotten costlier by Rs 28,000.

