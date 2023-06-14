Maruti Suzuki to launch Invicto on 5 July, bookings start from 19 June

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The popular car maker Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its new Invicto in the Indian markets. The car will give a tough competition to the highly popular Toyota Innova Hycross.

It is also expected that the Invicto will be the most expensive car model to be sold by Maruti Suzuki in the Indian markets. The MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) is expected to be a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, say reliable reports.

The Invicto might be slightly costlier than the Innova Hycross as Maruti Suzuki will have to pay royalty to Toyota. Maruti is expected to keep both the 7 and 8 seater configurations for the yet to be launched Invicto.

If leaks are to be believed, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be launched in the Indian markets on July 5, 2023 and the bookings of the vehicle will start from June 19, 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to be priced between Rs 25.00 lakh to Rs. 30.00 lakh, making it a little higher than the pricing of Toyota Innova Hycross. The upcoming MPV will be available in NEXA dealerships.

The MPV is expected to offer a refreshed new grille that will offer a honeycomb mesh pattern. Two chrome lines will be running from both sides and a Maruti Suzuki logo will be present on the center of the grille.

There will also be the presence of some design elements that are already present in Grand Vitara. The Maruti Engage is expected to flaunt the ‘three dots’ LED DRLs which is a signature in some models.

The interiors of the Invicto will be similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Hycross offers a multi-layered dashboard, 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, JBL music system, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, digital controls for AC, captain seats for second row, panoramic sunroof, Hill hold/descent control etc.

When it comes to the engine of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV it will be the same as that of the Hycross. The MPV uses 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engine that produces a power of 184 hp of power and 206Nm of peak torque.

It is worth mentioning that the engine transmission of the Invicto the engine gets an e-CVT which is expected to offer an excellent economy. The fuel economy of the Hycross hybrid is claimed to be 23.24 kmpl.