Hyundai Genesis launch in India expected to take place in 2025

Hyundai Motor Company’s luxury wing ‘Genesis’ is expected to launch in India very soon. Most probably in 2025, the South Korean automobile manufacturer will bring its luxury SUVs via the CBU route, initially reported Autocar India. The local assembly of the SUVs are expected to take place sometime later at a plant in Chennai.

In India, Genesis will be competing with the likes of Audi, Mercedes, BMW as well as Lexus. Initially the manufacturer is expected to offer two CBU models. The company is planning to launch GV70, GV80 and GV90 SUVs. Sources have mentioned that the company is already in the execution phase and in the second half of 2025, we will have some SUV launches from the company.

What to expect from the Genesis series

The Hyundai Genesis series will offer GV70 as a direct rival for the Mercedes GLC as well as Audi Q5. It is offered in multiple petrol as well as petrol-hybrid powertrain options. The other model is the GV80 and it is quite popular in the Genesis SUVs line-up. The GV80 is also offered in a Coupe variant. The GV80 rivals small sized SUVs from luxury brands like BMW and Mercedez. There is a GV60 e-SUV on offer too. On the other hand, there is a GV90 SUV and it is yet to be revealed. It can also make its way in India.

The Genesis brand has sold 2-2.5 lakh avg units per annum. The brand is present in limited markets across the globe. The Hyundai Motor Group’s premium brand has taken a target to become zero-emission brand by 2030. It will launch only electric vehicles from 2025 onwards. It hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

In India, the luxury car market is limited to around 1.5-2 percent. However, the number of luxury cars is expected to cross 50,000 units in 2024. The makers are also confident about growing the figures in 2024.