Fire in Kamakhyanagar of Odisha, furniture worth lakhs gutted

Kamakhyanagar: There has been a fire in Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district in Odisha said reports on Saturday. The fire was experienced in the old assembly hall.

Reports further said that, furniture worth lakhs of rupees has been burnt to ashes due to fire. It was reported that there was a fire late at night. While the cause of the fire remains unclear, it is believed to be due to an electrical short circuit.

According to the information around 3 o’clock, an electric short circuit occurred and a fire broke out in the house on the upper floor of the Panchayat samiti assembly hall. The fire was so fierce that within a short time the entire assembly hall was burnt to ashes.

Two ACs, four hanging fans, more than twenty chairs, and the ceiling attached to the ceiling of the meeting hall were burnt to ashes in the fire. After getting information about the incident, the Kamakhyanagar fire brigade and electricity department personnel reached and extinguished the fire after about 1 hour.

However, Kamakhyanagar fire officer Kanhu Charan informed him that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.