Ampere EV bikes available at just Rs. 59,900, see details here

Ampere cut the prices of its Electric Scooters. The brand now sells five electric bikes, two of which have had their market prices revised.

The Ampere EV bikes Magnus Ex and LT are 9,000 and 10,000 lower than their normal prices, giving new prices of 94,900 and 84,900 respectively, and the Reo Li Plus has had a price reduction of Rs 10,000 from 69,900 to 59,900.

With this price reduction, Ampere expects to witness an increase in demand for these scooters. This price reduction was already expected, as other electric scooter manufacturers have also reduced their prices.

Ampere EV bikes has cut prices for Reo Li Plus and Magnus, which are available in two variants the EX and LT. The recently launched Nexus Electric Scooter was not affected by this price review and remains in the initial price range.

The Ampere Reo Li Plus gets a 1.3 kWh battery, offering a claimed IDC range. 70km. Although it is the cheapest, as it has a maximum range of 25 kmph, limiting it to basic speed use only.

The Ampere Magnus EX comes with a 1.2 kW motor and a 1.6 kWh battery, giving it a claimed IDC range of 80-100 km and a top speed of 53 kmph.

The Magnus LT offers a claimed IDC range of 80 km similar to the EX, but with a lower top speed of 45 kmph. The brand launched its first premium electric scooter, the Nexus, in April, which is available in two variants: the base EX priced at Rs 1.10 Lakh and the higher specified ST priced at Rs 1.20 Lakh.