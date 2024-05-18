Kia vehicle lease program launched in India, see details here

Kia vehicle lease program has been launched in India, partnered with ORIX Automotive Infrastructure Services to introduce a new ownership experience program that eliminates traditional maintenance, insurance, and resale charges. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ORIX “Kia Lease.”

This program has been designed to enhance the brand’s affordability and cater to a wide range of customer preferences by offering flexible leasing terms from 24 to 60 months with multiple mileage options without any maintenance, insurance, or resale, Kia India said in a communication. The first phase of this program is available in Delhi NRC, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Puni.

As part of this new leasing program, customers can enjoy the benefits of driving a Kia vehicle without the need for an initial payment. The lease includes all maintenance costs, and insurance renewals and handles resale issues.

In this program, the company offers three lease model options: Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. The minimum monthly price for the Seltos is INR 21,900, for the Sonet it starts from 28,900, and 28,800 for the Carens (Ex-showroom). At the end of the rental period, customers have the flexibility to return the vehicle and upgrade to a new model based on their preferences.

“The leasing model is the next big trend in India where people are more concerned about mobility without any hassles attached to it. Leasing provides all that convenience under a single contract which offers attractive rentals linked usage, a fully serviced vehicle, insurance for the full period, and the option to change the car at the closure of lease. We expect this space to grow over the coming years”, said VivekWadhera MD and CEO at ORIX India.

The industry predicts growth of up to 100% in the next 4-5 years, the company also predicts that the leasing service will improve the brand image due to a wide range of products and service offerings and will open up new incremental sales opportunities, he said.