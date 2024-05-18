2024 Honda City Hatchback launched, see detailed specs here

Honda has revealed the 2024 Honda City Hatchback in Malaysia at a starting price of RM 85,900, approximately Rs 15.24 Lakh. In this new design, the company incorporated some internal and external changes. Most of the updates are similar to the improvements in the City Sedan update that was launched in Malaysia in August 2023.

The 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift is equipped with bold and sporty styling making this car look more aggressive.

Launching the new version of the Honda City Hatchback 2024, Honda revealed that the gasoline option in the RS version of the car is also dynamic and now offers a total of 5 variants in gasoline and hybrid engines: S, E, V, RS, and HEV Hybrid RS. The new RS petrol variant has replaced the previous 1.5L V-Sensing variant.

The exterior changes incorporated by the company in this facelift include a new honeycomb front grille, games front LED Tog Lamp, new lower front grille, new games lower rear bumper, new 16-inch Berina Black alloy wheels, new side in the RS version.

At the rear, non-RS variants get a new black skirt. The RS variants received a sportier diffuser and black side mirror covers. The RS petrol and hybrid variants of the City now measure 4369mm long and the E, S, V variants measure 4350mm long.

“With over 28,700 City Hatchback units on Malaysian roads since 2021, we are confident that this updated model will exceed customer expectations. We are excited to offer customers an RS variant with a gasoline engine,” commented Hironobu Yoshimura Director and Chief Executive Officer at the time.

Moving to the interior, to improve passenger safety, 6 airbags and a set of Honda sensing are now standard across all variants of the 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift. The overall layout remains the same except for a few tweaks. The Hatchback gets USB-C ports with a dedicated interior smartphone pocket for rear passengers. Other features include a multi-angle audio camera, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Honda Connect telematics, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

It also includes ADA features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, a Road Departure Mitigation System, a Lane Keeping and Keeping Assist System, and a Master Departure Notification System. The top-spec RS hybrid variant gets an additional electronic parking brake.

The hybrid version of the car comes equipped with a 1.5 Le: HEV powertrain and produces 121 HP and 145 Nm of torque, while the petrol version of the car comes equipped with a 1.5 L engine. DOC VEC produces 98 HP and 127 Nm of torque.