Alert issued by Odisha police against Pakistan number WhatsApp call

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
Bhubaneswar: Avoid WhatsApp calls with +92 numbers! An alert has been issued by Odisha police against Pakistan number WhatsApp call.

The police has alerted people in this regard that the criminals are now using WhatsApp calls and photos of police officers to extort money. It has been further informed that, using new tricks to extort money by falsely telling about some problem with loved ones is a serious nature of crime.

The police further urged people to be careful and be alert with regards to the Pakistan number, an X post has been shared by the Odisha police in this regard.

